SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More soldiers departed the Hunter-Army Airfield Wednesday for Germany to protect NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Late last week, the U.S. announced it was sending more than 3,800 troops from Fort Stewart to aid NATO in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Troops from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division will land in Germany to reassure NATO allies and be prepared to support “a range of other requirements in the region,” according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Mayor Van Johnson stood in front of the boarding steps to help send off the soldiers Wednesday morning.