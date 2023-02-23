BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s been three years since 18-year-old DJ Fields was gunned down in Bluffton.
Police say he was one of three people driving along Bluffton Parkway when another car pulled up and opened fire at them. Fields died at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Four people have since been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Since then, his family has been making the anniversary of his death a day to honor his legacy of helping others.
Happening Friday is the third annual DJ’s Day of Giving.
More than 50 local businesses are donating 10% of their sales to the scholarship named after the teen: Live Like DJ.
All you have to do is shop local at one of the following businesses:
- Alljoy Donut Company
- Alvin Ord’s of Bluffton
- Blackstone’s Cafe (Beaufort)
- Bluffton General Store
- Bluffton Pizza Company
- Bluffton Family Seafood House
- Bluffton Lash Lounge
- Burnt Church Distillery (Night in Harlem Event)
- Calhoun Street Tavern
- Captain Woody’s Bar & Grill
- Cherry Point BBQ
- Chic-Fil-A
- Chronic Golf & Games (Hilton Head)
- Cinnabon Food Truck (USCB & Palmetto Village)
- Coastal Sunset Carwash
- Corner Perk
- Craft Kitchen
- Cupcakes 2 Cakes
- Downtown Deli
- Frankie Bones
- Fully Involved Moving Co.
- Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta House
- Highway 21 Drive In (Beaufort)
- Kilwin’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
- Local Pie
- LoCo Nutrition
- Lot 9 Brewing Co.
- Mama G’s Pizza Bistro & Bar
- Mama Joy’s Kitchen (Hilton Head)
- May River Mattress Company
- Moonlit Lullaby, A Children’s Boutique
- Nectar Farm Kitchen
- Old Town Dispensary
- One Hot Mama’s
- Outback Steakhouse
- Phillips Shoes
- Pizza Co
- PULSEology Fitness Club
- R Bar Bluffton
- Red Stripes Caribbean Cuisine
- Sippin Cow
- Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
- Squat N Gobble
- Stir Crazy Asian Fusion
- The Bluffton Room
- The Ice Cream Stop
- The Lunch Lady Food Truck
- The Old Schoolhouse Restaurant (Port Royal)
- The Pearl Kitchen & Bar
- The Southern Peel
- The Store
- The Sugaree
- Tio’s Latin American Cuisine (Bluffton)
- Top Tint Bluffton
- Underground Burritos
- Which Wich Bluffton