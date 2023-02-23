BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s been three years since 18-year-old DJ Fields was gunned down in Bluffton.

Police say he was one of three people driving along Bluffton Parkway when another car pulled up and opened fire at them. Fields died at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Four people have since been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Since then, his family has been making the anniversary of his death a day to honor his legacy of helping others.

Happening Friday is the third annual DJ’s Day of Giving.

More than 50 local businesses are donating 10% of their sales to the scholarship named after the teen: Live Like DJ.

All you have to do is shop local at one of the following businesses: