LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Hyundai Metaplant is reaching counties throughout the Southeast, including Liberty County.

“There’s a lot of excitement going on in Coastal Georgia, and we’re a beneficiary of it, as well as the other counties around. Probably the majority of it is because of that plant, the big plant that everybody’s buzzing about,” Liberty County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Allen Brown says.

The IDA signed off on multiple projects, bringing an estimated investment of over $350 million in the coming years.

“One of these industries that we’ve recently signed documents with is a tier one supplier,” Brown said, referencing Seohan’s Auto Parts Manufacturing Plant in Midway, an $80 million construction.

The board signed off on other bonds as well, including $16 million for an expansion of Hugo Boss’s Distribution Operation and $21 million for Westin Furniture’s Planned Distribution Center.

Also, Flint Development is constructing three Class A Industrial/Distribution Spec Buildings and $15 million for a manufacturing and distribution project in Tradeport East.

The board also sold 62 acres in Tradeport West Business Center to SNF Holding.

“It’s kind of like the lights got turned on about Coastal Georgia, and we’re busy. I’ve been on this board for about 30 years, and we’re the busiest by far that we’ve ever been,” Brown says.

1,500 jobs are expected in the coming years, but Brown says there may be a struggle to fill those positions.

“One of the growing pains, that all of us in Coastal Georgia who are looking to bring in industry have, is the workforce. We’ve got a great supplier at Fort Stewart of people that get out, that are qualified to do most any kind of job. But, there’s only so many coming from there. People aren’t moving into our area fast enough, and that is going to be a challenge,” he says.

“Some people just don’t like the industry to be near them. They just have a feeling that that’s not good. But, if you saw our trade port site, it’s a beautiful park. You can ride by it, and I think you can only see one building of about a dozen that are in there.”

Chairman Brown says more workforce housing, road improvements, and better public transportation will help support projects like this.