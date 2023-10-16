SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Around 300 high school students around the area visited Georgia Power on Monday to learn what options they have if they don’t want to get a four-year degree.

When graduating high school, many people think it’s either go to college or get a job, but there’s a third option. Georgia Power showed students what it’s like to take up a trade.

“I’m not a huge fan of school… I’ll be honest,” said Dylan Edwards, a senior at South Effingham High School.

Edwards is thinking about a career in welding.

“Some of the benefits I’m hearing sound nice and the money, absolutely that would be great,” said Edwards.

He’s one of 300 high school students at Georgia Power learning about the many career options available in a trade field.

“The income is there,” said Wayne Grimes, educational coordinator with Georgia Power. “The earning potential is there for students to make great income and have a great career and also do something that’s fulfilling.”

Grimes tells News 3 they’re reaching out to students early to try and fill the spots of their soon-retiring employees.

“I have trouble focusing, so I feel like if I go to college to get a job it’s going to be a waste of time and money because I feel like I’m not going to do well in it in general,” said Abygail McGowan, a sophomore from Long County.

Grimes said Monday’s hands-on demonstrations are meant to show students that they have more options than going back to school.

“You have some people who love going on to higher education but then you have those that are great with their hands,” said Grimes. “They’re great at solving problems, so sometimes that doesn’t require them to go on and get a four-year degree.”

Their main point: you don’t need a four-year degree to bring home a six-figure salary.

“They can go to a two-year tech school or go on a program and find fulfilling work, something that they were basically called to do,” said Grimes. “They get the satisfaction of being able to do that every day and love it.”

Grimes says many students only think of line repair when they think of Georgia Power, but they have diverse job options for many different interests.