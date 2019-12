SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are responding to a crash on Coffee Bluff Road, which caused a down power line in the area.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the incident involving three vehicles happened late Monday afternoon on the 13600 block of Coffee Bluff Road.

Police have blocked the area to move the vehicles. Georgia Power crews are also working to restore the powerlines.

The closure is expected to remain in place for about an hour more.