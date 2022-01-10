3 SCCPSS high schools shifting to virtual learning due to COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three local high schools are shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

SCCPSS made the announcement Monday, saying Beach High School, Islands High School and Johnson High School will shift virtual from Jan. 11 to the 14. Students are scheduled to return to the classroom Jan. 18, and if further changes are needed SCCPSS says it will inform parents through its Parent Notification System.

The shutdown impacts all school activities and could impact athletic schedules.

“SCCPSS is committed to offering in-person learning this semester as we were able to do throughout the fall semester, but due to the rapid spread of COVID at this time, we ask our families to understand and prepare for health and safety conditions that may create rolling shifts to virtual learning,” SCCPSS said in a press release. “If there are situations that require adjustments that may impact family routines, we will notify you as soon as possible through all available communication channels. We encourage you to develop emergency plans for such situations. To ensure we are able to reach you immediately, please make sure school officials have accurate contact information for your family.”

The school system says it identified students and staff through contact tracing. It also says staff will work in isolation at school and the school will not be open for appointments.

“All schools need to be at this point. This mess is out of control,” Jameelah Smalls writes in a Facebook post concerning the closure of Islands High School.