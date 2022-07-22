HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On July 8, tragedy struck Leroy Coffer highway in Liberty County when an accident between a dump truck and a vehicle carrying a mother and her daughter ended in a fiery blaze.

“This vehicle accident was highly intensified quickly based off of the impact into a diesel tank entrapment and luckily, we had some good samaritan’s that decided to stop,” explained Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby. “Without these good samaritan’s there would have been two fatalities.”

Without a moment of hesitation, three men — Leaga Sua, Ethan Patterson, and Brian Patterson dropped what they were doing and took heroic action.

“I work across from where it happened. I just parked my truck on the other side of the road and I just ran. You know, you can replace a car but you cannot replace a life,” Sua said.

“My job was to make sure that they were awake, standing up, breathing, ventilated. Just making sure that they’re here with us,” explained Ethan Patterson, an area High School student.

During Thursday’s Liberty County Commission meeting, those brave men were honored by the Liberty County Fire Department.

Receiving their Life Saver Award for taking action, without even a minute to spare.

“These three gentlemen that stand before you today laid the foundation for our medics to intervene and provide that life saving care that had a minute gone by, we would have had a completely different outcome,” said Crystal Hemsler, Director of Emergency Services for Liberty County.

Thankfully, that minute did not go by.

Thanks to some good samaritans that just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s just a second nature to run towards the danger instead of away from it, but I’m glad the good lord had us in the right place and the right time that day because like Leaga said, losing is a life is unacceptable,” Brian Patterson said.

“No second doubts, it’s just like, you know, deploying down in Afghanistan or Iraq. I don’t second guess myself, I just run,” Sua said.

The two victims of the accident, Christina and Alexa Tschantz are still recovering from their injuries.

While her mother has mostly recovered, 11-year-old Alexa burned over 65% of her body and still has a long road to recovery, according to their GoFundMe.

If you’d like to help the Tschantz family with that effort, you can click here.