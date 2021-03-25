3 killed in crash on US 17 in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Three people were killed in a crash on Highway 17 in Ridgeland Thursday, and two victims remain hospitalized.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of the highway and Smith Crossing Road, according to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Investigators have found that a pickup truck pulling a trailer traveling north on US 17 crossed the center line and hit one car, then crossed both southbound lanes and struck another car.

Ridgeland PD says the driver of the first car struck was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not released.

From the second vehicle hit, two victims died on the scene and two others were taken to area hospitals. One patient died at Coastal Carolina Hospital and the other remains hospitalized at Memorial Health in Savannah with unknown injuries.

Police are not releasing identities at this time, pending next of kin notification.

According to Ridgeland PD, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.