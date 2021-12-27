3 injured in shooting on 39th Street Monday night, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Savannah, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the area of Cedar and 39th streets. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m., police say. All three victims were taken to the hospital.

SPD says the investigation is ongoing, but early information suggests a grey sedan with a broken tail light fled the scene traveling south on Cedar Street.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.