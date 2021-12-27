3 injured in shooting on 39th Street Monday night, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Savannah, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the area of Cedar and 39th streets. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m., police say. All three victims were taken to the hospital.

SPD says the investigation is ongoing, but early information suggests a grey sedan with a broken tail light fled the scene traveling south on Cedar Street.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories