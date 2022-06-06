BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Burton Monday morning.

According to the Burton Fire District, along with Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the motor vehicle crash on Broad River Boulevard just past the elementary school.

Burton Fire said initial reports state an occupant had been ejected from a vehicle and was lying in the road unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that had rolled over. Meanwhile, all occupants were out of the vehicle.

According to Burton Fire, the passenger who was reportedly ejected in the crash said they crawled out of the vehicle on their own. Their injuries were potentially serious, officials added.

No word on the cause of the rollover crash.

Burton Fire said this was the 81st motor vehicle collision for the district this year. Of the crashes, nine occurred on Broad River Boulevard and over half involved injuries.