Tornado leaves 5 dead in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina was hit hard by severe weather Monday morning, claiming at least nine lives.

Five of those deaths were reported in Hampton County, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado, and another in Colleton County.

Some families on Ginn Hill Road, who have lived there for decades, are now picking up the pieces of their lives.

News 3 spoke with Angie Ginn, who said her sister, brother-in-law and neice were all killed in the storm. She found her sister’s wedding ring, jewelry and family photos.

“I didn’t think I’d wake up and it would be me,” she said of the loss.

Angie Ginn rode out the storm with her husband, Timmy Ginn, and their grandson.

“I was very lucky. Very, very lucky,” Timmy Ginn said. “I would have took mine to save one of theirs if I could have,” Timmy Ginn said.

Dennis Smith has lived in the Nixville area all of his life. The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas.

“I was in Afghanistan and this is worse,” he said.

Smith’s home, as well as his mother’s home, were left shattered.

“You know, it will be put back. But it ain’t going to be the same,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, Hampton County officials are helping coordinate efforts to get residents some help as they recover.

The county is taking food donations for the community and first responders at the Hampton County Recreation Department (361 Pine Street). Call Tammy Thaxton at 803-943-2857 with any questions.

Wayne Evans with Hampton County said they have been in touch with the Red Cross to provide further assistance for those impacted by the severe weather.

Anyone who needs help is encouraged to contact the Red Cross directly at 843-764-2323.