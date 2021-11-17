3 dead, 2 injured in Fort Argyle Road crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash in the Bloomingdale area Wednesday evening left three people dead and two others injured.

The crash occurred at Fort Argyle and Old River roads around 5 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Adam Massey, a van attempted to turn in front of a tractor-trailer when it was struck on the driver’s side.

Massey said the victims who died were all in the van; the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Two others from the van were taken to Memorial Health — one was in serious condition and the other had minor injuries.

The van’s driver and passengers were members of two families, Massey said. They had been working for a contractor in the area and were on their way home from work.

Massey said their names will not be released until other family members are notified.

The crash closed down traffic in the area for several hours Wednesday. First responders from Chatham and Bryan counties responded to the scene, with GSP leading the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to all involved in this tragic accident,” a Facebook post from Chatham Emergency Services reads. “Please drive safe, always.”