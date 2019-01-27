3 arrested on drug charges at Savannah motel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Savannah Police’s Task Force, with the assistance of the SWAT team, made three arrests during the execution of a search warrant at a guest room at Budget Inn.

The officers conducted the search warrant around 6:40 p.m. at Budget Inn, 3702 Ogeechee Road, in an attempt to arrest Leric Dewberry, 45, who had an active probation violation warrant and has been seen at the motel room.

During the search, officers located numerous drugs, including 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of marijuana, 0.2 grams of cocaine, 6.1 grams of crack cocaine, several items used in the distribution of drugs and one firearm.

Dewberry, Carlos Hall and Samantha Coley were arrested.

Dewberry was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (crack cocaine and methamphetamine).

Hall, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

Coley, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).