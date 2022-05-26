CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County Police Officer has died after a battle with brain cancer.

Sgt. Jacob Gililland, 29, died Thursday morning surrounded by his family, Chatham County Police Department spokesperson Betsy Nolen said. There are no funeral arrangements for Gililland as of right now.

In May 2020, the officer celebrated his last radiation treatment alongside his wife Melissa and his daughter. The Two Hundred Club supported Gililland through his treatment, Nolen said.

Gililland served four years in the Army starting in 2012. He went on to join the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

He joined the CCPD family in 2019 as an officer where he patrolled the east side of Chatham County. Gililland then transferred to the training division to be promoted to Corporal and then finally Sargeant, Nolen said.