RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for the public’s help in the 2020 homicide of Peter “Pete” Hamilton.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

According to the GBI, over two years ago, on May 2, 2020, Hamilton was found dead in his vehicle on W 7th Street in Rincon. Investigators believe he met with an individual or individuals at Peter J. Giles Park prior to his death.

“Hamilton was known to give rides to friends and drove a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis,” the GBI added.

Hamilton is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with brown hair. He was 32 years old at the time of his death.

According to his obituary, Hamilton was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and moved to Rincon while he was still a young boy. The GBI said he was living in Rincon at the time of his death.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. The GBI also accepts tips at 1-800-597-TIPS, online at gbi.georgia.gov or in the See Something, Send Something mobile app.