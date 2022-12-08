LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1.

Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on the scene.

Investigators said it appears Carter was traveling south on Highway 1 when he crossed into the northbound lane and left the roadway, striking a mound of dirt and some heavy construction equipment.

The area is currently a major construction zone, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol for further investigation.