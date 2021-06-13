2021 Juneteenth celebrations in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Juneteenth is the celebration of the abolishment of slavery in the United States and several celebrations are planned in Savannah and Tybee Island.

Major General Gordan Granger led Union troops into Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, to inform the enslaved that the Civil War was won and they were free.

This came more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was declared but the lack of Union troops in Texas had been prevented its enforcement. Eventually, the Union forces gained enough strength to enforce the order and overcome the residence from enslavers.

Check out a list of Juneteenth celebrations in the Hostess City below.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is hosting their annual Juneteenth Celebration in person. The event has expanded to a three-day celebration including art, food and music festival.

The three-day event begins on June 17 and features Joe McGill and The Slave Dwelling Project, the premier of the film Juneteenth: Lift Every Voice and Sing, interactive experiences that are significant to the era of Mitchelville in the

Reconstruction Era.

Grammy-nominated The HamilTones and Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers will jam out at the celebration.

The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting its celebration on 201 E. 37th St.

“Juneteenth is a day of remembrance and a day of freedom that we must all commemorate and celebrate. Especially in light of the events of the past year, we must continue the fight for freedom and healing, but celebrate our victories together as a community,” said SAAM Founding Director and Chief Curator Billie Stultz.

“We invite all to celebrate this important holiday with us at the Savannah African Art Museum through sharing of African art, dance, practices, storytelling, crafts, music, and info/resources to empower the family – there will be something for all to enjoy!”

Tybee Island’s MLK Human Rights Organization will host its first City Wide Juneteenth Holiday.

The two-day Juneteenth celebration on the Tybee Island Pier kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with Gullah Geechee Storyteller Patt Gunn and Saltwata Players.

The event has a limited number of free parking passes at North Beach so they ask attendees to come early.

Storytellers and musicians will light up the pier with stories and music.