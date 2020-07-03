2020 Tybee Island Pirate Fest canceled

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – This year’s Tybee Island Pirate Fest has been canceled, organizers announced on Thursday.

“For all the obvious reasons, and respect for our community and visitors, we find it necessary to cancel the 2020 Tybee Island Pirate Festival,” the Tybee Festival Association stated on Facebook. “Know that we will spend our time and energy putting together the best 2021 Tybee Pirate Fest possible.”

The event typically runs four days, featuring live entertainment, fireworks, food, contests and a parade.

“So sad but glad you’re doing it. More important for everyone to be safe. We appreciate you and your charities,” Vicki F. commented on the festival’s announcement.

In a comment, the festival stated that there are many reasons for the cancellation, including sponsorship money.

“It would also be very irresponsible to bring an extra 30k people to the island as well,” the comment reads. “We’re an all volunteer group and with the current climate it’s just not possible.”

Although Tybee’s beaches remain open, many of the island’s annual events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Beach Bum Parade and Fourth of July fireworks display.