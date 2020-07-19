2020 Savannah Food & Wine Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 Savannah Food and Wine Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

A representative for the festival says organizers have chosen to err on the side of caution and postpone the event until Nov. 8-14 of 2021.

Already purchased tickets will be refunded. Ticket holders will also have the option to transfer credit to next year’s festival. Anyone who credits their tickets will receive a 20% discount code for any additional 2021 festival tickets.

To request a refund for your ticket, click here.