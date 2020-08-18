2020 Rock n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 Rock n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Rock n’ Roll Marathon Series made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the health and safety of the community is an “utmost priority.”

The race was originally scheduled for Nov. 7-8. Organizers say the race will return to Savannah on Nov. 6-7, 2021. All registered participants will be receiving an e-mail with further information.

“We thank our participants for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” Rock n’ Roll Marathon Series said in a news release.

In 2019, the Rock n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon brought thousands of people to Savannah to race and attend other weekend events. Event headliner ‘The Strumbrellas’ performed in Forsyth Park.

Last year’s half marathon winner, Ace Brown, told News 3 that the Rock n’ Roll marathon is unlike any other event in the City.

“There’s nothing like it man, there’s nothing like it,” Brown said after crossing the finish line. “Coming around a turn, and there’s a band there, there’s nothing like it.”

Each year, runners have the chance to qualify for other races, such as the Boston Marathon.