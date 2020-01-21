2020 Jewish Film Festival celebrates new decade of Jewish cinema

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Jewish Film Festival is bringing new genres of cinema for its 16th year.

The five-day festival begins January 22 and runs through January 26. It will feature a variety of film selections in all genres as well as the opportunity to enjoy meals and discussion within the Savannah Jewish community.

Local chef, Bryan Graves, will be overseeing the food throughout the festival. Some of the items on the menu include salmon, meatloaf, chicken schnitzel and egg creams for dessert. Meal reservations must be made 48 hours in advance.

Tickets for individual films will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to each screening. To purchase full festival passes and meal reservations, head to www.savj.org.