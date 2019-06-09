2019 Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia raises over $300,000 for Alzheimer's research

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)

It was a star-studded event in Savannah Saturday night. The 2019 Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia took over the Savannah Convention Center.

Local celebrity dancers are paired with professional dancers for this big fundraising event.

All proceeds raised support Alzheimer's research.

"We asked them all to raise 20 thousand dollars each, and they're all so close, and we have an overall goal tonight of raising $340,000, and we're at 80 percent of that so really we're just here to celebrate," says Meta Adler, Co-Chair.

Our own News 3's anchors Kim Gusby and Ben Senger served as emcees.

$340,000 was raised during this year's event.