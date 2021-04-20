200 jobs to be filled in two-day hiring event

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A two-day hiring event expects to fill 200 jobs in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties.

Hire Dynamics is hosting Hirepoolza April 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hire Dynamics said last year’s event helped 2,700 people find jobs in the southeast and plans to help more than 4,000 this spring. 700 local workers are put to work daily, according to Hire Dynamics.

The agency hires in the following industries: e-commerce or logistics at warehouses and distribution centers, light industrial, manufacturing and administration.

Hire Dynamics is hiring for the following jobs:

Forklift Operators (sit-down, clamp, reach, cherry picker, turret, slip sheet)

General Labor

Warehouse (Shipping, receiving, auditing, dispact)

Maintenance Technicians

Assemblers

CNC and Laser Tech Operators

Groundskeeper

Jockey Drivers

Customer Service (front desk, call centers, greeters, ushers)

Administrative Average pay for these positions ranges from $12-$18 an hour



Those interested can download the companies app and register for the event. The event is being held at 135 Canal Street Suite 100, Pooler, GA 31322