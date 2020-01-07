20-year-old killed in Savannah construction accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A young man is dead following a construction accident that happened on Monday in Savannah.

The worker has been identified as 20-year-old Daniel Blackmore, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Officers responded on Monday to an industrial workplace located at 100 Seapoint Boulevard, near the President Street extension, where Blackmore found dead.

Officials say he was killed by a heavy piece of equipment.

News 3 is told Blackmore was employed by D.E.A. Construction Inc. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.