RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — It was Feb. 28, 2000. Allyson Romedy left her Rincon apartment sometime that evening. She hasn’t been seen since.

Her sister Jennifer Lunsford says it’s hard to believe that two decades later, the family still doesn’t know what happened to their loved one.

“And here we are at 20 years and we think about it all the time, we just want closure, we just want to know where she is,” said Lunsford. “We talk about it, my children talk about it you know they were real close to her. We miss her, we talk about her on special occasions, she was kind of the life of the party.”

Pictures of Allyson are what Lunsford has left along with questions that have never been answered. Romedy had a 10-year-old daughter at the time.

“As far as we know the last time anybody saw her was that Thursday night and when Mallorie [Romedy’s daughter] went to bed. Mallorie got up the next morning and her mom was not there,” said Lunsford.

When word came of the disappearance, Lunsford said the family gathered at Romedy’s apartment in Rincon. They searched the town but found nothing. Two days later, the family found Romedy’s car parked in an apartment building parking lot about one mile from where Romedy lived with her daughter. A police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigation produced no clues.

Lunsford said as the years went by the case seemed to grow colder and colder.

Now Rincon Police are taking a new look at the case.

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring closure to them and they deserve it,” said Detective Lee Chadwick. “Twenty years is a long time that little girl grew up without her mother.”

Chadwick says they do have a person of interest but they need more information.

“I would like to say to that person to get ready for a knock on your door, I want to talk to you and I want to talk to the people that helped you,” says Chadwick.

Police aren’t providing more information on their current look at the case but Lunsford’s sister believes there are people who have information.

“We do believe there was help with the cover-up, we do believe there was more than one person who knows exactly what happened,” says Lunsford.

Lunsford says both her parents have died since Allyson went missing. But about ten years ago before her mother died, the family put up a marker with Allyson’s name. It’s in the family plot at their church in Millen when Lunsford and Romedy grew up. Lunsford said the family thought there should at least be a marker with Allyson’s name on it although they had nobody.

“If this hadn’t happened, Allyson would have been here with me throughout my life,” said Lunsford. “I would have had help burying my parents. I would have had support, I would have had her. We would have helped each other raise our children and I would have had somebody to count on and lean on now that I’m sick.”

Lunsford says she has been diagnosed with ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. She was diagnosed 3 years ago and told at that time she had only 5 years left to live. She says she doesn’t know if she will be here for the 25th anniversary and that’s why the family is pleading for help in finally solving this mystery now.

“Please just find a way to tell it I mean, you know just find a way anonymously. You can make anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers. We still have a reward out there for information leading to an arrest but we don’t even care about the arrest, we just want to know where her remains are,” says Lunsford. “We just really want to know where her remains are, we just feel like we deserve that she deserves that. She deserves that, she was a human being and she was a good human being.”

If you have information on this case call Rincon Police at 912-826-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.