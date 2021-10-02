2-year-old Walthourville boy dies several dies after being submerged in pool

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 2-year-old Walthourville boy has died several days later after being found submerged in a backyard pool earlier this week.

The boy was found unconscious in a pool at his home on the 100 block of Rosebud Court around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Liberty County Coroner, Reginald Pierce.

Law enforcement officers and medical personnel were able to stabilize the child and rush him by police escort to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

The boy, Draven Smith, was then flown to Memorial Health in Savannah where he was later pronounced dead Saturday morning at 10:06.