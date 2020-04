NIXVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s been two weeks since a deadly tornado ripped through Hampton County.

The storm claimed five lives and caused serious damage in the area.

With winds of 175 mph, it was recently upgraded to an EF-4, considered as the strongest tornado seen locally in more than a decade.

News 3 is back in the Nixville area Wednesday to speak with residents still picking up the pieces. Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. on-air or online to hear from them.