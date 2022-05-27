JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Two students were banned from participating in Wayne County’s graduation ceremony Friday night — after a video posted on social media showed them firing a gun while using a racial slur.

Jesup Police say the video was taken at the department’s gun range. police say no employees were on site at the time the video was taken.

“The safety and welfare of students, staff, and the community are paramount, the two individuals responsible for the post will not attend any end-of-year school-sponsored activities,” The Wayne County School District said in a statement.

Jesup Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided security at the ceremony. The police department will also no longer allow anyone outside of law enforcement to use its gun range.