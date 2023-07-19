A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teens in Liberty County were flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah following a vehicle accident on Mount Olivet Church Rd. that unfolded just before 9:00 p.m.

The driver, who authorities say was 13 had 2 other teens in the vehicle when the crash occurred on the dirt portion of the road.

Georgia State Patrol says that the teen flipped a pick-up truck and was ejected as well as a 14-year-old male teen.

There was another 13-year-old involved in the accident but they were not injured.

GSP said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.