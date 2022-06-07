GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two suspects on Monday for shooting at Garden City police.

The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) said the cops were called to Salt Creek Road for a suicidal person. The cops were shot at while canvassing the area.

Police arrested Damien Schrecengost and charged him with aggravated assault against a peace officer. Police also charged Christopher Bowen with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

GCPD is continuing to investigate the shooting. GCPD said the Savannah Police Department SWAT also responded to the scene.