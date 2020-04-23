2 residents at Appling Co. nursing home die from COVID-19, 29 more test positive

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly a third of residents at the only nursing home in Appling County has tested positive for COVID-19 — two have died from it.

Officials said Wednesday that 29 residents and more than 15 employees at Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion have contracted the disease.

Last Monday, Appling Healthcare first announced that two residents of the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19. Three days later, officials said that 10 employees had also tested positive; nine were not showing any symptoms.

Cases have steadily increased since then and additional tests are pending.

“We are trying to do everything we can to protect not only our residents but also our employees, who have selflessly gone above and beyond to help prevent the spread of this virus,” Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion Administrator Kim Jowers said last week. “However, our employees live outside of the nursing home, so completely avoiding the virus is impossible.”

An infection control team from the Georgia National Guard was sent in to disinfect the home last week and will return again this Friday

Appling Healthcare has said that the affected residents are in strict isolation and the staff treating them are wearing personal protective equipment.

Staff members also undergo health screenings prior to every shift.

All other residents must stay in their rooms unless they are receiving medical treatments or if there is an emergency.

Appling Healthcare says the 101-bed nursing home is at full capacity with 85 employees.

As of Wednesday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that a total of 47 residents of Appling County have tested positive for COVID-19.