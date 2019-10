TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Tybee Police say two people crossing at the crosswalk at the intersection of Butler avenue and Tybrisa street were struck by a car Monday night.

Police arrested the driver, Gina Elizabeth Taylor, 58. Police say Taylor was intoxicated and had drugs in her car.

Taylor faces several charges including driving under the influence.

Police say the two people that were struck continue to recover.