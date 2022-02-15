2 new lawsuits filed by passengers in boat the night Mallory Beach died

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two new lawsuits have been filed against Alex Murdaugh and the Parker’s Corporation.

They include new details about what may have happened before the boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, and how his mother Maggie may have been able to prevent the entire incident.

Now all four people who were on the boat Feb. 24 — the night Mallory Beach died — have filed lawsuits against the driver that night, Paul Murdaugh, as well as his father and mother and the convenience store that sold Paul the alcohol illegally.

The new suits by Miley Altman and Morgan Doughty name Alex Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, the Estates of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, and the Parker’s Corporation.

The suits claim pain suffering and mental anguish they suffered that night in 2019.

The lawsuits claim that Parker’s illegally sold the 19-year-old Paul Murdaugh alcohol that day. Paul used Buster Murdaugh’s legal driver’s license to purchase it. It continues to say not only was the employee that did it improperly trained, but she should have known that the amount of beer and seltzers he bought was “too much” for one person.

The biggest revelation may be that not only did Alex and Maggie Murdaugh know their son drank, but Maggie would also “like’ social media posts where he was drinking.

The suit says the parents knew he was using his brother’s ID and gave him a credit card with his mother’s name on it to buy the alcohol.

They knew he would be driving cars and the family’s boat while he was intoxicated.

These suits claim that Maggie Murdaugh herself talked to Paul on the phone the morning before the crash while he was intoxicated but “failed to stop him” even though she knew he was drunk.

Miley and Morgan, along with Connor and Anthony Cook are all now asking for damages from everyone involved.

Anthony Cook’s attorney told News 3 he believes all these teens want something else as well.

“They would like an acknowledgment that there was wrongdoing by the defendants in the cases,” says Patrick Carr. “They would like a meaningful outcome that suggests that they made a mistake and they did something wrong and they are apologizing for it through their actions.”

Also developing Tuesday, the “scandalous language” Parker’s and Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a legal request to take out of Connor Cook’s lawsuit will remain in the document.

A judge denied the request we first told you about Monday.

The language was in the introductory section described the details of the accident and how Mallory Beach was killed with Paul Murdaugh behind the wheel.

Cook’s suit claims Murdaugh started a “whisper campaign” to try and turn the focus away from his son Paul as the driver of the boat. And that he potentially obstructed the investigation to pin the crash on Cook and potentially even make him criminally and civilly responsible.

In his legal answer back in December, Murdaugh has denied this allegation.

There is no date for any of these lawsuits to go to trial.