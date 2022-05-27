ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were injured in a shooting on St. Helena Island Friday evening.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting took place at 5:30 p.m. on Seaside Road. There’s no update on the condition of the two men.

The victims say they know the male who shot at them as they drove by. A woman was also in the car but did not get hurt.

BCSO said the shooting appears to be targeted and deputies do not believe there’s a threat to the public. Residents in the area should expect an increase in police for the next few hours.

No further details were released.

Deputies urge anyone who saw the shooting to call 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.