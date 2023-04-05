SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local teachers are among this year’s 10 finalists for Georgia Teacher of the Year.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods, who surprised the finalists with their selection throughout the month of March, said each one of them is a shining example of the profession.

“It was a joy to meet each of them over the past month, and I look forward to the announcement of the 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year this summer and continuing to work with each of these outstanding educators in the years to come,” Woods said in a press release.

Inga Cashon – Tattnall County Schools (Georgia Department of Education)

Inga Cashon, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math teacher at North Tattnall Middle School is among the finalists.

“Mrs. Cashon believes in differentiating lessons to enable all students to learn,” a press release from the Georgia Department of Education (DOE) stated.

In 2020, she received the Georgia STEM Scholar Award for her hard work integrating effective STEM education in the classroom.

Brittany Nearhoof – Bryan County Schools (Georgia Department of Education)

Also a finalist is Brittany Nearhoof, an art teacher at McAllister Elementary School in Bryan County.

“She teaches with the goal of developing learners who think like artists – creative learners who ask questions and generate ideas,” the Georgia DOE’s press release reads. “She strives to make art fun, inviting, and achievable for all.”

Nearhoof is a leadership team member and chair of the Fine Arts Night Committee.