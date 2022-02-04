2 Live Oak residents displaced by house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two residents were displaced by a fire in the Live Oak neighborhood. It was the third house the Savannah Fire Department to on Friday.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of East 33rd Street around 2:45 p.m. Friday where they found thick smoke coming from a second-story bedroom window. Savannah Fire said inside, firefighters found a dresser on fire and extinguished the flames.

No one was injured, though crews had to cut power to the structure, displacing the two residents.

According to the department, investigators were not able to determine the exact cause of the fire. They did find that the fire originated behind the dresser and was not set intentionally.

Officials said the Red Cross was called to assist the residents, though they declined services.

In total, Savannah Fire said nine residents were displaced by three separate house fires Friday. A home on Gable Street, where five people were living, caught fire in the early morning hours. Then around 7 a.m., two residents were displaced due to a fire caused by a towel draped over a lamp.