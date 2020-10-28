2 Hardeeville Elementary students test positive for COVID-19

HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Some teachers and students at Hardeeville Elementary School are in quarantine after two children tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Jasper County School District (JCSD), officials were notified of the positive tests on Monday.

“Fortunately, the students were in self-contained classes and contract tracing, per the CDC guidelines, were accurately followed,” a statement from the district reads, in part.

All students and teachers or staff members exposed were identified and contacted personally, JCSD said.

“All individuals quarantined are required to provide the district with test results before their return back to campus,” the district added. “Test results must be negative before returning and all information obtained will be kept confidential.”

In addition, students who weren’t in class with the students infected but who do share the same teacher have been required to stay home and learn virtually.

“As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time, we will follow the CDC guidelines thusly,” JCSD stated. “In addition to following guidelines, we will do what is best for our students and staff. Their safety is integral in every decision made.”