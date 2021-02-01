2 Georgia Southern freshmen die in crash

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two students at Georgia Southern University died in a crash over the weekend, school officials confirmed Monday.

According to Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Shay Little, the students were freshmen and members of Alpha Tau Omega.

“It’s just devastating to see young lives cut short so unexpectedly,” she stated.

“In addition to sending my deepest condolences to the families of these students, I also send sympathies to Alpha Tau Omega, the Interfraternity Council, and the entire Fraternity & Sorority Life community on the loss of two of their own,” Little added.

In a post on social media, the fraternity identified the students as Cole Couey and Jordan Thomas. A candlelight vigil was planned for Monday evening in their honor.

Little said the school has been in touch with the students’ families, professors, classmates and friends. She encouraged anyone in need of help coping with the loss to contact Georgia Southern’s Counseling Center online or by phone anytime at 912-478-5541.

News 3 is working to gather details on the cause of the crash.