BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officials are investigating after two people were found dead Sunday night in Bulloch County.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), around 8:14 p.m., they received a call for a welfare check at a home on Bowen Road in the Collins Lake area.

The Portal Police Department responded to the scene and requested help from the fire department to get into the house. After entering the home, the two deceased individuals were found.

BCSO then responded to begin processing the scene.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be released.

Meanwhile, their bodies will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.