2 found dead in Appling County fire

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are looking into the cause of a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Baxley.

According to the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the Appling County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a home off of Bradley Road around 4 p.m.

First responders found “an unidentified female and an unidentified minor” deceased inside the home.

Officials believe the fire started in the master bedroom.

“The cause is still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected at this time,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The bodies of the deceased have been turned over to the Appling County Coroner’s Office and contact with the GBI has been made.”

Investigators from King’s office are assisting the Appling County Volunteer Fire Department, Appling County Sheriff’s Office, and the Appling County Coroner’s Office with the investigation.

Fires in Georgia have claimed the lives of 41 individuals in 2020, according to the commissioner.