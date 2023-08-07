OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Okatie residents were displaced and several of their pets died in a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, around 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene at Ashepoo Drive in the Rivers End subdivision.

Crews discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage.

The residents were able to escape the home, and firefighters safely rescued four dogs and one cat. Three other pets, however, were found deceased.

courtesy Bluffton Township Fire District

The Fire District’s senior inspector later determined an electrical outlet ignited some materials stored next to it, causing the blaze.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with their recovery.

“I am very proud of the work our men and women did here this morning, not only saving the living area of this home, but also rescuing as many of family’s pets as they could,” said Chief Paul Boulware. “Pets are like family members for many of us. I am saddened by the homeowner’s loss, but grateful we were able to compassionately help them in this difficult situation.”