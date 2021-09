SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two elderly residents have been displaced following a fire on Bacon Park Drive.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, late Monday morning, crews were called to the 2200 block for a fire in a bedroom.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.

#Breaking: #structurefire. Bacon Park dr. Engine 7 interior attack, Rescue 2 on searches, Engine 8 back up line, Truck 1 ventilation, heavy smoke showing, Battalion Chief 2 in command. — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) September 13, 2021

No one was injured, Savannah Fire said.

Details on the cause of the bedroom fire have not been released at this time.