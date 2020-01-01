Officials identify victims of Long County deadly shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Officials released the identities of the victims from Tuesday night’s shootings.

According to the coroner, Mark Richardson, 30, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home on the 1400 block of Tommie Hines Road.

Earlier Tuesday evening, deputies discovered Shamica Richardson, 26 suffering from a gunshot wound at her home on the 1500 block of Tommie Hines Road.

She was transported to WINN Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart where she was later pronounced dead. She is not affiliated with the military.

Officials say Mark and Shamica were cousins.

The case remains under investigation.

