2 dead in Hazlehurst home fire

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire at a Hazlehurst home left two people dead late Wednesday.

According to Hazelhurst-Jeff Davis County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the fire at a single-family structure on Hall Spur Road.

It wasn’t until after the fire was extinguished and crews were working on the salvage and overhaul process when the two victims were found, officials said.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

“Please keep the family of this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Hazelhurst-Jeff Davis County Fire Rescue stated. “Also say a prayer for our guys! This is something that you never want to experience as a first responder.”

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office and the Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.