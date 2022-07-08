LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fiery accident between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle in Liberty county left two critically injured.

According to Liberty County Fire Chief, Brian Darby both vehicles collided at the intersection of Rogers Pasture Road and Leroy Coffer Highway shortly after 3:30 pm.

Darby said a passerby pulled two people from the passenger vehicle. Both were immediately taken to Memorial hospital in Savannah by ambulance.

Darby said the dump truck was not carrying any hazardous material. The driver of the dump truck refused medical aid and was not taken to the hospital.

The Eastbound lane of the roadway was at a complete stop, one lane has since been open.

Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.