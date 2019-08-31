2 children injured in 2 separate crashes; Burton Fire stresses importance of seat restraints

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Burton Fire District two separate vehicle crashes in the past two weeks sent two children to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The events have Burton Fire reminding drivers the importance of seatbelts and restraining children in a properly sized car seat or booster seat.

Wednesday morning fire crews responded to a motor vehicle incident on Trask Parkway. A two year old child, who was unrestrained, and fell out of a moving vehicle. Burton firefighter/EMTs and Beaufort County EMS personnel treated the child who was transported with what appeared to be life threatening injuries.

August 21, 2019 rollover crash on Trask Parkway

Just seven days earlier, on August 21st, also on Trask Parkway, emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision involving one vehicle rolling over and ejecting all three occupants; one of which, was an approximately three year old child who appeared to be improperly restrained and also appeared to suffer life threatening injuries along with the driver.

Burton officials continue to stress the importance of seatbelts; restraining children by securing them in the vehicle in a properly sized car seat or booster seat is critical. “It comes down to realizing it could happen to you,” stated Davidson. “In a second your child is gone.”

Both Beaufort County EMS and the Bluffton Fire District have certified personnel and offer car seat education and inspection programs for free. Citizens are encouraged to contact those agencies for more information or just to make sure their child is safe in their vehicle.

