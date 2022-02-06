2 Burton residents displaced by house fire

Burton, S.C. (WSAV) — A Navy veteran and his daughter have been displaced after a house fire in Burton on Sunday afternoon.

The Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports a house fire on Ramsey Rd. in Burton around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a mobile home. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished a fire in a bedroom. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

While the fire was confined to the bedroom, the home suffered significant smoke damage and power had to be secured which left the residents displaced.

While the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, it remains under investigation.

This is the fifth house fire Burton Fire District has responded to in 2022.