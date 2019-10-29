2 Beaufort women identified as Hwy 170 crash victims

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials have identified two women killed in a vehicle crash Monday night in Beaufort County.

Ife Simmons, 44, and Taylor Monson, 24, both of Beaufort, died at the scene of the crash near Highway 170 and Old Meadow Road.

One unidentified person was also airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries.

News 3 is told three vehicles were involved in the accident, which appears to have been a head-on collision.

Bluffton Fire, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County EMS responded to the incident Monday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.