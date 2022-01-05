2 beaches on Tybee Island placed under water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Two beaches on Tybee Island are under a water advisory after the Coastal Health District discovered bacteria above Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

The advisory is issued for Strand Beach at the Pier from 11th Street to 18th Street and South Beach at Chatham Street from 18th Street to Inlet Avenue. Routine testing Wednesday detected levels of a bacteria called enterococcus above the EPA’s standards.

Occasional advisories are not unusual for the area. The source of the bacteria could be animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste, according to health officials.

When beach water advisories are issued, officials recommend beachgoers refrain from swimming or wading in the ocean, though the beach itself remains open. The health department says any fish caught in the area should be washed extensively.