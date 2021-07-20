2 beach advisories issued on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Two beach advisories have been issued on Tybee Island, the Chatham County Health Department announced Tuesday.

The advisory applies to Polk Street Beach, from the north end of the island to the jetty, and Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier, from 11th Street to 18th Street.

Recent testing has detected enterococcus bacteria that could put those who come into contact with the water at risk of illness.

These beaches under advisory remain open to the public, but visitors are urged to stay out of the water. If fish or seafood is caught in the waters under advisory, it should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the recommended standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on the advisory, click or tap here to view FAQs from the health department.